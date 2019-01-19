Deputy and good Samaritans rewarded for saving a mans life

KAUFMAN, TX (KLTV) - It’s not often a tragic car accident turns into a happy ending for everyone involved. But today, it truly was a happily ever after as a citizen in distress was able to thank and honor his heroes.
"I could not imagine leaving a person to die in their vehicle by burning to death," Rabbi Michael Wallace says.
“I told Rabbi, we have got to pull over, there is someone in that car, we have to pull over,” Jose Ortega says.
These are words spoken from true heroes.
A celebration of gratitude today as a Kaufman County Deputy along with several good Samaritans were recognized for their bravery.
Body cam video depicts a horrific scene as Mike Pierce was trapped in his burning truck.
Pierce ran into the back of an 18-wheeler while driving down Interstate 20; his engine suddenly caught on fire and his dashboard collapsed, pinning his legs. That’s when complete strangers ran to his aid.
“You go off adrenaline and your focus at that point is just trying to keep that person from that danger and I think that’s what everyone’s goal was, to try and free this man,” Ortega says.
Deputy Conner Martin had a camera attached to his chest while he tried freeing Pierce from the driver’s seat.
“I’m not a fan of attention or anything like that so as long as everyone knows that there were a bunch of people out there, a large group and they recognize that law enforcement in general is out there helping people then that’s why I do it,” Deputy Conner Martin says.
All of the good Samaritans, including Deputy Martin was given a lifesaving achievement award by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office.
