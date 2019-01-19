Boil water notice issued for the City of Winona after power outage impacts main water facility

WINONA, TX (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued for the City of Winona.
According to Ronnie Hays, Public Water Utility Director for the City of Winona, a tree fell on power lines and caused a power outage which has impacted the water facility for the City of Winona, causing the pumps to shut down.
Hays said anyone who receives a water bill from the City of Winona should boil their water.
Hays also said SWEPCO has been alerted, but repairs may take until 10 p.m. Saturday.
He said he doesn’t anticipate the notice lasting longer than 36 hours at most.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.