After nearly 7 decades, Longview Hallmark store to close

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - For decades, if you needed a greeting card, or to get a camera fixed, there was a place to get that and more in Longview. But the Camera Shop/Hallmark Cards store is getting close to closing the doors for good.
Bob Rodgers has been synonymous with his store for nearly half a century.
“I came here only for a part time job while I finished my degree, but I fell in love with the store; fell in love with selling photography and shooting it, and this is what happened,” Rodgers said.
He was going to be a mechanical engineer, but the shop was more appealing. He heard that no one in town was willing to fix a broken camera.
“So I stepped up to the plate and did it. And it was a great feeling, when you saw somebody smile and made them happy,” Rodgers said.
“When was the last time you sold a film camera?” I asked him.
“Oh gosh, sold a film camera? Probably ten years ago. But repair a film camera? Probably a month ago,” Rodgers said.
In fact he was working on a lens between customers. But he doesn’t sell film or offer developing anymore.
“You’ve got to make changes as you go along; if you don’t, you’re going to be way behind,” Rodgers advised.
He sold his film cameras and occasionally teaches digital use.
When asked what he most enjoyed about his job, he had an immediate answer.
“People. I love people. I love interacting. This is a store where I came to work every day to have fun,” Rodgers smiled.
Bob and customer Nita Wylie have known each other awhile.
“It’s heartbreaking because the store has been here so long and he has been the life’s blood of so many people. He has put his heart and his soul, he and his wife, into this business,” Nita said.
“You ever had any dissatisfied customers?” I asked Bob.
“Oh sure. If life is long enough you’re going to get dissatisfied customers. Some people didn’t understand my sense of humor,” he replied.
He says his method for being happy is simple.
“You’ve got to find the fun in every day. And if you find the fun in every day, and come with that attitude, you got it made,” Bob concluded.
He also says to keep your lens clean. Bob really is quite a card.
Bob and his wife Betty have owned the Hallmark Shop since 1983, and will close by February 28 when their lease is up.
Bob is in need of a kidney transplant and donor forms are available at the Hallmark Shop.
