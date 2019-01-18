Wreck involving downed power line shuts down Kilgore road

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - A wreck has a major Kilgore road shut down Friday morning.
According to authorities, sometime overnight, a vehicle lost control and struck a power pole on Goforth Road just east of Fritz Swanson Road.
Traffic on Goforth Road is closed between Magnolia Road and Highway 42 while crews work to repair the power line and clear the scene of the crash. Goforth will remain closed for at least another 30 minutes.
More than 188 residents in this area are without power, according to SWEPCO’s outage report.
There is no word on injuries at this time.
KLTV has a crew at the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.
