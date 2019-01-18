Woman killed, another victim critically injured, in Houston-area church shooting; suspect identified

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (Gray News) – One woman was killed and another victim was critically injured in a shooting outside a church in Cypress, TX, on Thursday.
Authorities said the victims were shot in the parking lot of Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church around 7 p.m.
The wounded victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.
KTRK reports that the suspected shooter, Arthur Edigin, 62, is the deceased victim’s estranged husband, and the injured victim is Edigin’s daughter, citing law enforcement sources.
Officials believe the suspect was motivated by a domestic dispute.
KPRC reports the deceased victim was 66 years old, and the injured victim is 31.
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office released a photo and description of Edigin late Thursday night. Early Friday morning, the sheriff’s department tweeted that they’d located Edigin at a hotel, and that a SWAT team and negotiators were on the scene:
