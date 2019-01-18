Whitehouse man allegedly shot by officer with his own gun

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Arrest documents allege a Whitehouse man was shot by his own gun when it discharged as he was being detained by a police officer.
Benjamin Patrick Stacey, 19, was arrested January 17 on multiple gun and drug charges after turning himself in at the Smith County Jail.
Arrest documents shed light on the officer-involved shooting and the incident that occurred in Whitehouse in the early morning hours of Nov. 19.
According to arrest affidavits, Whitehouse Police Department Officer Debra Daily was dispatched to Peggy Drive at 2 a.m. for what the homeowner had reported as a possible burglary.
When Daily arrived, she reported seeing Stacey lying on his stomach and handcuffed in the driveway of a home belonging to a Longview police officer, according to the affidavit.
The off-duty Longview officer reported to investigators that while looking through a doorbell camera, he saw Stacey and another man trying to open the front door of his home. The officer went outside, and said he found Stacey and the other man in the driveway beside his vehicles and detained them, according to the affidavit.
The Longview officer also reported seeing Stacey with a backpack, which he removed before handcuffing him, according to the affidavit.
“Prior to Officer Daily’s arrival… (the Longview officer) went inside his residence to secure his weapon, as his wife stayed outside with the suspects,” the arrest warrant states.
Once on scene, the Whitehouse officer began questioning Stacey and another man who was also detained at the scene.The affidavit states that Daily asked Stacey if he had any weapons.
“Stacey advised he had a ‘pocketknife’ but did not advise that he possessed any other weapons,” the affidavit states.
“Officer Daily subsequently conducted a search of Stacey’s person at which time Officer Daily discovered Stacey to have concealed within his waistband a Taurus .38 Special Revolver,” the affidavit states, adding that Tyler Police Department later confirmed the weapon as being stolen.
“As Officer Daily went to retrieve the handgun it discharged, striking Stacey in the abdomen area,” the report states. “Officer Daily contacted dispatch for EMS and started first aid to Stacey.”
Stacey was placed under arrest for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of weapon, according to the arrest affidavit, and handcuffed to the stretcher.
The homeowner told Whitehouse police about seeing the backpack, and a search revealed a large amount of marijuana, ammunition rounds and a lock box, according to the affidavit. The affidavit states the officer could not open the lock box.
A man detained outside the home with Stacey was taken to the police department but later released after giving a statement, according to the affidavit.
On Jan. 17, investigators said an arrest for the unidentified person is pending the result of additional testing on evidence.
Stacey was treated and released from the hospital. It was decided “due to manpower reasons” that Stacey would not be arrested at the time and arrest warrants would be obtained later, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit states the following was found in a backpack that Stacey was allegedly carrying:
* A plastic bag containing 23 grams of marijuana.
* A plastic bag containing approximately 108 tablets of MDMA.
* A glass jar containing approximately 83 Alprazolam tablets.
* A plastic bag containing approximately 21 Alprazolam tablets.
* A plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine.
* A plastic bag containing suspected cocaine.
* A plastic bag containing mushrooms.
* A set of digital scales.
* A Ziplock bag containing approximately 37 clear empty capsules.
A search of Stacey’s cellphone showed Stacey’s communication with other people in reference to buying and selling drugs, according to the affidavit. The affidavit stated there were photographs on the phone of Stacey using different types of drugs and photographs of large amounts of Alprazolam.
The affidavit notes, “…the above mentioned items are consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal drugs.”
An affidavit also states investigators decided that Texas Rangers would investigate the officer-involved shooting and file any weapon charges on Stacey, while Whitehouse police would handle drug charges.
Warrants for Stacey’s arrest were obtained on Jan. 7 and Jan. 8. He surrendered himself to the Smith County Jail on January 17 and is being held on bonds totaling $446,000.
Ben Stacey is the son of KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey.
