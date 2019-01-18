TK Gorman students to attend March for Life rally

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - High school students from across the nation will be joining the national March for Life in Washington D.C. Friday including students from Bishop T.K. Gorman Catholic High School in Tyler.
The March for Life began in Washington D.C. in 1974 as a small demonstration, and rapidly grew to be one of the largest pro-life events in the world. This is the second consecutive year students from T.K. Gorman have participated in the march.
One student shared why it is important to her to take part in this event.
“I think this is a great experience because it gives us the opportunity, we are basically able to be the voice for those who don’t get the chance to have a voice and the ones who don’t get the opportunity to have a life," high school senior Hannah Kilgo said.
The annual rally protesting the practice and legality of abortion falls on the anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court that decriminalized abortion.
