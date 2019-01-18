Texas State Guard battalion gets new commander

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A new commander is now in place over the 3rd Battalion 19th Regiment of the Texas State Guard.
The Oath of Enlistment ceremony for Capt. Tom Perkins was held this morning at the Smith County Commissioners Courtroom.
Emergency management personnel from around the area attended the ceremony for Perkins, as he assumed command of the 3rd Battalion, 19th Regiment, of the Texas State Guard. The Regimental Commander Colonel William White and Regimental Chaplain Fritz Hager will attend the ceremony.
The Texas State Guard prepares year-round to respond when activated by the governor. Its members deploy alongside Texas Army and Air National Guard members to support state and local governmental agencies when disasters occur.
“Smith County recognizes the important partnership that exists between all entities and individuals involved in emergency management,” Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
The ceremony also highlighted the coordinated efforts of individuals and entities involved in local emergency management.
“Since emergency management is the focus of the county this year, we are honored to be a part of this ceremony for the Texas State Guard, which plays such an important role in our community; and for Captain Perkins, whose leadership will make a difference in many lives,” Moran said.
Perkins was commissioned as an infantry officer upon graduation from the United States Military Academy at West Point.
As an infantry officer, he earned the Ranger Tab, Airborne and Air Assault Wings, the Expert Infantryman’s Badge and Master Fitness Certification.
He earned a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Austin after leaving the military. After working for Fortune 500 companies, he moved to Tyler to lead an Edward Jones office.
Perkins also serves as president of the Tyler-Smith County Texas Exes, Secretary of the West Point Society of the Piney Woods, board member for Champions for Children and Heart of Tyler, and Church Ministry Lead for Tyler Gideons South Camp.
Perkins is a graduate and active committee member in Leadership Tyler, and he regularly attends South Tyler Rotary.
The 3rd Battalion of the 19th Regiment of the Texas State Guard is headquartered in Tyler.
