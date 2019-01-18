State rests in trial for man accused of shooting at deputies during high-speed chase

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - After a Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy took the stand again Friday morning, the state rested in the ongoing trial for a man accused of shooting at deputies during a high-speed chase in 2016.
Juan Alberto Quiroga, 20, is on trial for a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy Corey Cameron took the stand again Friday morning. He was driving the lead patrol unit during the chase and was shot at by people in the Nissan Altima that he was chasing.
One of the prosecuting attorneys asked Cameron to restate what happened during the high-speed chase on March 21, 2016. Cameron testified that numerous shots were fired at him and that the shooting lasted for 6 to 10 seconds.
Cameron told the jurors that his patrol unit started overheating on County Road 46. Further down CR 46, the defendants shot at him again, the deputy said.
At that point, Cameron pulled off to the side of the road and noticed bullet holes in the radiator, fire wall, and near the steering column. He said, looking back, the bullet that hit near the steering column could have hit him in the groin or abdomen and killed him.
As the jurors watched a video of the chase taking place on New Harmony Road, Cameron described what was happening. He said he had probable cause for a traffic stop because the driver of the Altima failed to signal 100 feet before making a turn.
Cameron told the jurors that his superior radioed to ask if he was hit, and he replied that he was good. Later, Cameron testified that he radioed that his vehicle was disabled and that he had to disengage from the pursuit.
As the video of the chase continued playing, Cameron said that it shows about 12 bullets striking the pavement. He added that four or five bullets came from the driver’s side of the Nissan.
Cameron testified that he was terrified and wondering why the suspects were refusing to stop. He explained that adrenaline and his training took over.
The defense attorney interjected and said that being shot at is part of the job for a deputy, and Cameron replied it isn’t part of the job.
Cameron testified that another officer checked him for injuries at the scene. He added that there is no training that can prepare a person for being shot at and said the bulletproof vest he was wearing at the time would not have stopped rifle bullets.
Under cross examination, Cameron said that his Tahoe had been hit and was losing power. He said after he pulled over, he saw that the radiator hose had a big hole in it. The radiator and the radiator coolant jug also had holes in them.
Cameron said that he told Deputy Logan Smith that he was OK and to continue the pursuit. He explained that he was at work again the next day.
The state then asked Cameron to elaborate about the bulletproof vest. He stood up to show the jury that his vest doesn’t cover his groin or legs.
Cameron said the bullet found near the steering column hit close to him. He explained that a person doesn’t have to shoot a police officer to be charged with aggravated assault of a public servant with a deadly weapon.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy said that if his patrol unit had not become disabled, he would have continued the chase because it is his job, and it is what he is paid to do.
