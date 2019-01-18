EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are increasing this morning with some patchy dense fog developing in some areas. Be careful on that morning commute! Mild and breezy this afternoon with south winds gusting to 15 mph and temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Rain chances will be 30-40% this afternoon and evening, but will increase to 70% overnight with the cold front. A very low chance for any thunderstorms along the front to become severe, but if that happens, some places could see small hail within a few stronger storms. The cold front arrives early Saturday morning with blustery northwest winds that will gust to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will fall into the 30s behind the front with wind chills that will make it feel like the 20s. Clearing skies late Saturday into Sunday, but still very cold. Sunday morning temperatures will drop into the 20s for a hard freeze across East Texas. Next week will start with sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase with another cold front that will arrive Tuesday with another chance for rain and another cool down.