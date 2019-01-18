Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Welcome back, here is a look at The Stretford at the Cascades. Temperatures are not heating up as fast today as they were yesterday, sitting in the middle 50s for most of East Texas. Winds are coming up from the south between 5 and 10 miles per hour, which will warm us up into the afternoon. The rest of the day will remain in the middle 60s with rain chances increasing nearing the evening. If you have any outdoor plans tonight be sure to bring an umbrella. Next three days, temperatures drop to the 40s as the cold front rolls through tonight into tomorrow. The rain should be falling overnight and early on Saturday morning and cold temperatures following. We are in a marginal risk of seeing severe weather tonight. If severe storms develop they will be isolated and the biggest risks associated with them will be small hail, heavy rain, and some thunder and lightning. Rain totals have dropped to less than an inch for most of East Texas. To start out next work week temperatures will be in the low 60s.