Man who pretended to be UPS driver to steal $60K of jewelry sentenced to 10 years

TYLER, TX (KTRE) - A Longview man who pretended to be a UPS delivery driver to steal jewelry back in December of 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison as part of a plea bargain agreement.
James Albert Oliver III pleaded guilty in Judge Christi Kennedy’s 114th Judicial District Court Friday. When he was arrested back in March of 2018, Oliver was originally charged with theft, forgery, and fraud.
On Dec. 28, 2017, police were contacted by Zales, located in the 8000 block of Broadway in reference to the theft.
Investigators were told that on Dec. 11, 2017, a man entered the store wearing a uniform that resembled a UPS driver’s uniform and asked employees if they had any outgoing packages of jewelry for him to pick up.
An employee gave him a pick-up delivery that had $63,000 worth of jewelry, police say. He then left the store.
Investigators from Tyler PD, Longview PD, Gregg County SO and Kilgore PD worked together to gather information on the suspect and determine his whereabouts.
After a warrant was secured for his arrest by Tyler Police, Longview Police was notified and arrested Oliver at a hotel in Longview.
Oliver was also wanted on outstanding warrants out of Florida and Gregg County and was booked into Gregg County Jail by Longview PD.
