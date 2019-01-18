Longview’s Hallmark store closing its doors after 67 years

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Hallmark cards, cameras of all kinds and friendly smiles have been a staple at the Camera Shop for 67 years.
Bob Rodgers has owned and operated the only Hallmark store in Longview for 47 of those years, but now he says it’s time to say goodbye.
“I have to have a kidney transplant so without that i have to get away from people so that I stay healthy so time has come,” Rodgers said. “I spent enough years here so now it’s time for me to go home and get this kidney and then I’ll be back out there who knows doing what.”
Rodgers said he might pursue one of his other passions including teaching and of course camera repair.
He plans to close the Camera Shop for good in February.
"I’m sad to see it go. I put all my energy into this and now I’ve got to say goodbye. That’s not easy, " Rodgers said.
