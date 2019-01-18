Kilgore murder suspect arrested in Indiana booked into Gregg County Jail

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man arrested in connection to a 2017 murder has been extradited to the Gregg County Jail.
Dwight Patrick Scott, 52, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Jan. 17.
He is charged with murder and his bond has been set at $1 million.
Scott was taken into custody in Gary, Indiana on Jan. 8, according to an official with the Lake County Jail in Indiana. Kilgore police reported an antonymous tip received on Jan. 7 led to an investigation by the U.S. Marshals that resulted in his arrest. Since then Scott has been awaiting extradition to Texas.
Kilgore police have been searching for Scott since 2017 after the body of 50-year-old Tracy Lynn Reedy was found on New Year’s Eve. Her body was found on the sidewalk at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex with what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
A murder warrant was issued for Scott’s arrest later after he was identified as the suspect in the case.
