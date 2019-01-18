Inseparable cat, dog duo searching again for forever home

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An inseparable and adorable animal duo is once again looking for their forever home.
Best friends Libby and Gizmo are still searching for a place they can call home and stay together.
KLTV first reported on the cat and dog duo on Christmas and has been following their search since then.
Earlier this month, it looked hopeful for the two when they were adopted by a couple from Lindale. Unfortunately, despite a promising beginning, the home was not a perfect fit for Libby and Gizmo.
Now they’re back with the Berksons, the family who first found the two. Libby and Gizmo are still searching and haven’t given up hope.
Gizmo is litter-trained and Libby is house-trained.
If you’re interested in adopting the pair, please email tylercatanddog@gmail.com.
