Game warden: Man drowned in Neches River; woman survived by clinging to ATV 2 days

Incident occurred in the Buna area of Jasper County

Pictured is the amphibious ATV a man and a woman were in before it flipped over in the Neches River. (Photo courtesy of KJAS.com)
By Gary Bass | January 18, 2019 at 1:44 PM CST - Updated January 18 at 1:44 PM

JASPER COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A man drowned in the Neches River, and the woman who had been with him survived because she clung to their overturned amphibious all-terrain vehicle for two days, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Justin Eddins, the game warden for Jasper County, said the two people got stranded at a campsite in the Buna area when the Neches River flooded. He declined to release the names and ages of the man and the woman.

Eddins said after the man and women took the amphibious ATV into the river Wednesday, it flipped onto its side. The game warden said the ATV wound up in the river’s swift currents.

Pictured is a flooded road near the Neches River. (Photo courtesy of KJAS.com)
The woman managed to hold onto the ATV for two days until a passing fisherman spotted her, Eddins said. He added that she was taken to an East Texas hospital after she was rescued by Evadale VFD firefighters and JCSO deputies.

Photo courtesy of KJAS.com
Game wardens, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Evadale volunteer firefighters assisted in recovering the man’s body, Eddins said. Pct. 3 Justice Mike Smith pronounced the man dead at the scene.

