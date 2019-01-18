Evidence appears to place suspect at scene in trial for shooting, chase

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -The trial continued Thursday for a man accused of shooting at Smith County deputies during a high-speed chase in 2016.
Juan Alberto Quiroga, 20, is on trial for a first degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant.
During testimony, Smith County detective Eric Whitaker, said investigators first saw Juan Quiroga during an investigation into known drug dealer Ricardo Pineda.
“Ricardo Pineda was a federal target of a narcotics investigation,” says Whitaker. “In these types of investigations, we do a lot more surveillance than we do action.”
Part of that surveillance was through a camera placed at a local RV park, Whitaker says it recorded Quiroga getting into a black Nissan Altima on March 21, 2016. The same car that shots were fired out of at a deputy just moments later.
A third suspect, Jeremy Robinson, also took the stand, testifying that he was driving the black Altima and that Quiroga and Pineda did fire at the deputies.
Quiroga’s cousin refused to testify and is now facing 6 months in prison because of it. Investigators say it was after questioning him earlier and showing him photographs that they were able to identify Quiroga as a suspect.
Deputy Corey Cameron’s recount of the shooting was the last that jurors heard Thursday. He was driving the patrol car during the incident.
“As their brake lights come on, I started observing and hearing gunshots coming from the car,” says Cameron. “Some of them were coming directly at me, some were hitting the ground in front of me and there were sparks on the road."
Testimony is expected to continue Friday morning at 8:30.
Ricardo Pineda began serving life in prison last year after he was found guilty of aggravated assault against a public servant.
Jeremy Robinson is still awaiting trial.
