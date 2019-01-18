Evening Weather At Your Fignertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cold front is almost here. It should move through East Texas near midnight tonight over NW sections then through all of East Texas by 4 or 5 AM on Saturday. Very windy conditions expected. Southerly winds at 15-25 mph ahead of the front, shifting out of the NW at 20-35 mph behind the front. Some small limbs may break loose from trees on Saturday due to this moderate wind, so please remain alert. Temperatures will fall throughout the day on Saturday...starting in the middle 60s as the front moves through, into the lower 40s shortly after sunrise...near 40 at noon...mid to upper 30s at sunset and just below freezing by midnight Saturday night. Wind Chills should be in the 20s for most of the day, dropping into the teens overnight. Warming up quickly next week. Mostly Sunny with lows in the mid-30s/Highs in the lower 60s on MLK Day. Another front on Tuesday should bring some rain to our area...a 50% chance for just showers. Wednesday through Friday of next week look fairly cool. lows in the upper 20s to middle 30s with highs should range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Have a WARM Weekend. Don’t blow away.