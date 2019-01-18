East Texas Boat & RV show pulls into Longivew

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The newest in boating and camping is on display in Longview this weekend.
From pontoon and bass boats to RVs large and small, the 37th annual East Texas Boat and RV show brings it all together at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center.
Dave Jochum with the Longview Chamber of Commerce says the event draws people looking to buy and those who are just looking.
“There are folks who just enjoy looking at the boats and the RVs; sitting in them kind of feeling them out and maybe dreaming about one day owning one. Then there’s folks who already own a boat or RV but may they’re thinking about upgrading," Jochum said.
There are also activities to keep the kids busy while mom and dad browse the merchandise.
“We’ve got the Hayes RV adventure camp with inflatables in there for them to play on, and we’ve got the gamester’s paradise bus sponsored by Kelly Tractor which is a video game bus," Jochum said.
The 3-day event runs until 7 tonight; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $8 for adults with a dollar off if you order online at boatrvshow.com. Tickets are $5 for seniors over 70 and military veterans. Kids 12 and under get in free."
