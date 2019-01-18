East Texas Ag News: Tips on early planting for spring gardens

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you plan on planting broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, collards, kale, lettuce or parsley then now is the time to plant your seeds inside.
Tomato, pepper and eggplant seed should be started in late January for transplanting in March.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Overton says you should use a commercial peat-light soil mix and place the plants in a warm, bright spot.
Cover the planter with a small piece of glass or plastic until your seeds have sprouted then move the planter to very bright light.
To get the latest local Ag news click on ETXAgNews.com.