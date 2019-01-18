Deputies, game warden capture suspect after manhunt in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A man is in custody after a manhunt on Friday afternoon.
Smith County sheriff’s deputies and Texas game wardens captured a suspect in the area of FM 2661 on Friday. Officials were searching for the man, who had fled from his home and hid from officials when they attempted to take him into custody. After about a 30-minute search, the man was found and taken into custody.
The suspect is Cody Kovarik, who law enforcement had been searching for in relation to evading arrest and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges. He was considered reckless and dangerous, according to previous statements from law enforcement.
From the Sheriff’s Office:
Today, Law Enforcement developed information as to the whereabouts of Kovarik and proceeded to the location to take him into custody. As Deputies and the Game Warden attempted to take Kovarik into custody he fled on foot into a wooded area and ultimately into a creek. One Law Enforcment Officer was injured by a barbed wire fence during the foot pursuit. Kovarik is being transported to the Smith County Jail at this time on numerous charges.
Kovarik will be booked into the county jail on Friday afternoon.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.