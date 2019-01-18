Deputies, game warden capture suspect after manhunt in Smith County

Today, Law Enforcement developed information as to the whereabouts of Kovarik and proceeded to the location to take him into custody. As Deputies and the Game Warden attempted to take Kovarik into custody he fled on foot into a wooded area and ultimately into a creek. One Law Enforcment Officer was injured by a barbed wire fence during the foot pursuit. Kovarik is being transported to the Smith County Jail at this time on numerous charges.