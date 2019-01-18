Crews responding to crash on Old Jacksonville near Loop 323 in Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A car crash is causing congestion on Old Jacksonville in Tyler.
According to Tyler police online records, they along with Tyler fire are responding to a reported major traffic crash on Old Jacksonville Highway, just south of Loop 323. Crews were dispatched to the scene at about 1:20 p.m.
Witnesses report southbound traffic is blocked as crews work to clear the scene. It is reported that traffic is backed up in both directions.
Details about the wreck are limited.
KLTV will continue to update the story as details become available.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.