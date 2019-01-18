Creamy chicken pot pie soup by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - If you’re in the mood for something warm, comforting, and delicious to get you through a chilly weekend, this soup is going to be perfect for you. You can make everything from scratch, or you can use a few handy shortcuts, like frozen pre-chopped vegetables.
MamaSteph’s Creamy Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Ingredients:
2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and diced (reserve the cooking broth)
3 large carrots, peeled and sliced into 1/4″ thick medallions
2 stalks of celery, diced
1 medium onion, chopped
1-2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
1 1/2 cups heavy cream
1/2 cup plain flour
frozen or canned and drained green peas (I used one can of Lesueur peas that I had on hand)
frozen or canned and drained yellow corn (I used two cans)
2 or 3 large potatoes, boiled and chopped into about 1″ chunks (or about 10 small red potatoes, which is what I had. You could also use canned if you had to.)
1/2 tsp dried thyme
1 tsp seasoned salt
Method:
In a large stockpot or dutch oven, saute the onion, celery, and carrot in the olive oil over low-medium heat. You want to soften the carrots here without browning the onions, so don’t let it get too hot. (tip for busy cooks: use frozen mixed veggies and this step can be skipped. You’ll just add the frozen vegetables to the broth to cook as it simmers.)
When veggies are softened, add thyme and seasoned salt. Stir in well. Then add four or five cups of chicken broth. Add diced chicken, corn, peas, cooked potatoes, and 1/2 cup of the heavy cream.
In a small bowl, make a slurry with the remaining 1 cup cream (chilled) and 1/ 2 cup of plain flour. Whisk together until smooth. When soup is very hot, stir this slurry in the broth to thicken. Stir until broth is smooth.
Allow the soup to simmer over low heat; cream soups are easy to scorch, so stir often. Taste broth and adjust seasonings to your preference.
Next, to make it REALLY pot pie-like, I made a batch of pie crust dough. I then used a pastry cutter to cut out rounds of it, then baked them until lightly browned.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.