Cowboys split with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys have parted ways with offensive coordinator Scott Linehan.
The team announced the news Friday on Twitter and on the team’s official website.
Head Coach Jason Garrett issued a statement on the split.
“This was not an easy decision because of how highly we regard Scott Linehan as a football coach and as a person. He and I had some really positive, substantive and open discussions which took place in the latter part of this week, and we ultimately agreed that it would be in the best interest of all of the parties involved if we were to make a change at this position,” Garrett said.
The move ends Linehan’s five-year career with the Cowboys.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.