Whitehouse proud of their role model

WHITEHOUSE, TX (KLTV) - Whitehouse students and faculty are all going to be rooting for a team in Missouri to advance to the Super Bowl.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is the main reason, he hasn’t missed a beat since gaining the starting QB position with KC and one student-athlete shared with KLTV on the role model that also attended Whitehouse.
“It’s great cause, it’s great to have somebody to follow stuff like that. It was great that he put us on the map, and then though I made player of the week stuff like that. I can’t let that be the only thing we hear about Whitehouse we hear about is Patrick Mahomes, so have to hear about Peyton Kennedy,” said Kennedy.
