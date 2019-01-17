Whitehouse PD: Man shot in officer-involved shooting turns self in on criminal charges

Morris said in a November interview that the Whitehouse police officer is the person who fired the gunshot. That officer is on administrative leave, which is customary after an officer-involved shooting. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Stacey was treated and released from a Tyler hospital that same day. According to a previous report, Morris said the department received a call in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 about a possible burglary in progress on of Peggy Drive in Whitehouse.