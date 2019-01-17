Whitehouse PD: Man shot in officer-involved shooting turns self in on criminal charges

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Whitehouse Police Chief Ed Morris said the man shot by a Whitehouse police officer late last year has turned himself in to the Smith County Jail on drug and weapon charges.
Morris said police have filed charges against Benjamin Patrick Stacey, 19, of first-degree manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance (MDMA), second-degree manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), second-degree manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance (cocaine), second-degree manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance (psilocybin mushrooms), state-jail felony manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance (alprazaolam) and state-jail felony possession of marijuana.
He is also booked in the jail on charges of theft of firearm and unlawful carrying of weapon. Morris said Stacey turned himself in on Thursday morning and is being held on a collective bond of $296,000.
Stacey was shot outside the Whitehouse home of a Longview police officer on Nov. 19. Morris said Stacey and another person were being detained by the homeowner and handcuffed. While being searched, Stacey was found with drugs and a stolen handgun.
Morris would not comment Thursday on specifics of how Stacey was shot or give the identity of the other person detained.
Morris said in a November interview that the Whitehouse police officer is the person who fired the gunshot. That officer is on administrative leave, which is customary after an officer-involved shooting. Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting. Stacey was treated and released from a Tyler hospital that same day. According to a previous report, Morris said the department received a call in the early morning hours of Nov. 19 about a possible burglary in progress on of Peggy Drive in Whitehouse.
Disclosure: Stacey is the son of KLTV General Manager Pat Stacey.
