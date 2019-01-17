Waxahachie Offensive Coordinator Zac Harrell to be Athens AD, head football coach

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - According to social media outlets, Athens has a new athletic director and head football coach, as of Thursday night.
Zac Harrell, the offensive coordinator for the Waxahachie school district, was presented to the school board tonight. Harrell will join the staff in Athens, replacing the former AD, Paul Essary, who announced his resignation effective December 31, 2018.
Harrell has been coaching for nearly 15 years. He is a graduate of Ennis High School, and went to college at University of North Texas.
Harrell was with Van ISD as offensive coordinator prior to his time at Waxahachie.
