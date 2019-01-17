WATCH: Actor, musician John Schneider chats about upcoming concert on East Texas Now

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The “Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider will be chatting with the East Texas Now newsdesk on Thursday.
Schneider, known for his roles as Bo Duke on “The Dukes of Hazzard” and Jonathan Kent on “Smallville,” will talking with East Texas Now about his upcoming performance this Saturday in Tyler.
His acting career has stretched over four decades and Schneider currently stars as Jim Cryer on the series “Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots.”
As a singer, Schneider has 10 albums to his credits and four No. 1 singles on the Billboard country chart. In 2018, he launched a 52-song project, “The Odyssey,” releasing a song a week throughout the year.
Schneider also co-founded the Children’s Miracle Network in 1983, which has raised more than $4.7 billion to benefit a network of 170 hospitals.
In October, Schneider was interviewed on East Texas Now when he was contestant on Season 27 of “Dancing with the Stars.” During the season, Schneider almost made it to the semi-finals, being eliminated during Week 7.
Schneider will be performing Saturday in Tyler at Cowboys. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be purchased at wildtexastickets.com.
