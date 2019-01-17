WATCH: Grand opening ceremony set for Tyler Pounds Airport’s Runway 4-22

VIDEO: Grand opening ceremony set for Tyler Pounds Airport’s Runway 4-22
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 17, 2019 at 9:22 AM CST - Updated January 17 at 4:59 PM

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Pounds Regional Airport held a ribbon cutting Thursday to officially open Runway 4-22.

The grand ceremony marked the end of a four-year project.

In December 2018, the first flight took off from the newly-constructed runway.

WATCH: Grand opening ceremony set for Tyler Pounds Airport’s Runway 4-22

At 8,333 feet, Runway 4-22 is the city’s longest runway. It can accommodate commercial and general aviation aircraft, Tyler Pounds operations officials say.

The first flight has taken off from Tyler Pound Regional Airport’s “fully-opened” Runway 4-22, the city’s longest runway.

Portions of the runway were originally opened as the airport completed Phase 3 of its construction in February. December’s “complete” opening was a soft opening, with a ribbon cutting planned for Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Historical Aviation Memorial Museum.

Runway 4-22 marker at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
Runway 4-22 marker at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. (KLTV News Staff)

RELATED:

+First flight takes off from ‘fully-opened’ Tyler Pounds Runway 4-22

+Ribbon-cutting ceremony set for new runway at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.