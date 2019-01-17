WATCH: Grand opening ceremony set for Tyler Pounds Airport’s Runway 4-22

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Pounds Regional Airport held a ribbon cutting Thursday to officially open Runway 4-22.
The grand ceremony marked the end of a four-year project.
In December 2018, the first flight took off from the newly-constructed runway.
At 8,333 feet, Runway 4-22 is the city’s longest runway. It can accommodate commercial and general aviation aircraft, Tyler Pounds operations officials say.
Portions of the runway were originally opened as the airport completed Phase 3 of its construction in February. December’s “complete” opening was a soft opening, with a ribbon cutting planned for Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Historical Aviation Memorial Museum.
