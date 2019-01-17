‘Unprecedented Challenge’: Vaping presentation tonight at Robert E. Lee High School

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The surgeon general calls it an epidemic among American teens. Tonight, Robert E. Lee High School and Three Lakes Middle School Parent Teacher Associations will host a special parent meeting to discuss vaping.
Thursday at 6 p.m., Lee and Three Lakes parents and family members will hear a presentation titled “Vaping: What’s in the Mist?" from National guest speaker and author, Robb Holladay.
Tonight’s meeting will be in the Robert E. Lee High School Fine Arts Center. The presentation will focus on why so many kids are vaping, what kids are vaping, the health concerns and how parents and teachers can talk to kids about vaping.
U.S. Health and Human services Secretary Alex Azar called vaping an “unprecedented challenge.”
One in five high school seniors has vaped nicotine in the past month. That’s an increase of 37 percent, which means more than a million teens have taken up vaping in the past year alone.
“We’ve never seen use of any substance, and by America’s young people, rise this rapidly,” Azar said.
The Food and Drug Administration has been cracking down on the way E-cigarettes and vaping pens can be marketed. The agency specifically targeted JUUL, a company that manufactures vaping devices that look like USB thumb drives. The FDA says one of those cartridges, or pod, contains as much nicotine as an entire pack of regular cigarettes.
