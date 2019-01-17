Tyler woman found sleeping on top of drugs sentenced to 25 years in prison

SMITH COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - A Smith County jury has sentenced a Tyler woman to 25 years in prison for delivery of crack cocaine. Officials say she was found sleeping on top of drugs.
Dianna Henderson, 23, was sentenced Wednesday in the 114th District Court of Smith County, according a news release from the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.
She was arrested after Tyler Police Department officers obtained a search warrant for a residence on Oakwood Drive in Tyler. Officers found Henderson sleeping in her room with 48 rocks of crack under her pillow.
A loaded 9mm handgun was found in her dresser, along with a drug scale, cash from drug sales and a cell phone that showed a record of previous drug transactions, according to the news release.
