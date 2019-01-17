Tyler chapter of NAACP to hold ‘respect' forum Saturday

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Tyler chapter of the NAACP is getting ready for it’s first public forum on respect. The Respect Yourself Forum will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Progressive Baptist Church, 1415 West 29th Street.
Chapter president Cedrick Granberry says it’s sponsored by the Religious Affairs Committee within the Tyler chapter of the NAACP.
He says they’re focusing on the word “respect” because the lack of respect is the basis for many of the problems facing communities and society as a whole.
“Whether it be the erosion of respect between elders and youth; our communities and having that general respect for our neighborhoods our neighbors, and as well as it morphs into issues we’re dealing with in society whether it be racial profiling, issues with the family unit; respect is the genesis of all of those issues," Granberry said.
The meeting is free to attend and open to the pubic. Granberry said everyone is welcome to join the discussion. He says they’re encouraging faith-based leaders to attend.
On Monday, the nation will observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Granberry said Saturday’s forum is not directly tied to the national celebration of King’s life, but it does represent something that was very importation the civil rights leader, respect for yourself.
Granberry says the forum won’t cover everything related to the topic of respect, but he hopes to turn it into a series of discussions.
“It’s just a start. It’s an opportunity for neighbors, people of faith to network, meet each other and lets just have an informal discussion about the word respect," he said. “If you don’t respect yourself, you’re not going to respect others. And across racial lines, across gender lines; it’s just important for us to understand how important that word is to the fabric of society.”
