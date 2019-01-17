Thursday’s Weather: Cloudy and drizzly morning, some sun by afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 60s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloudy with light drizzle and mist this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 50s with light south and southwest winds. The drizzle should let up by late morning as the weak cold front moves into the area. Some clearing skies are possible this afternoon behind the front, but no cold air will be moving in just yet. Temperatures this afternoon will still reach the mid 60s. Partly cloudy skies to start your Friday, but clouds will quickly increase across the region. By late afternoon and evening, the chance for rain returns and will increase overnight Friday into early Saturday morning with another cold front. This time, the cold front will be much stronger and will bring a big change in temperatures. Friday afternoon, some places could reach near 70 degrees, but after the rain ends early Saturday morning, temperatures will drop quickly through the afternoon with blustery northwest winds gusting to 30 mph. Skies will clear late Saturday and temperatures will drop into the upper 20s by early Sunday morning. A quick warm up into early next week ahead of another cold front by midweek.