The super blood wolf moon eclipse is coming this weekend

(Gray News) – Mother Nature is dishing up a triple threat for us at the end of the weekend.
Late Sunday and early Monday morning, there will be a super blood wolf moon eclipse.
It’s a combination of three separate things – a super moon, a wolf moon and a lunar eclipse.
The wolf moon is just another name for the first full moon of the year, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
And then there’s the blood moon.
It’s a lunar eclipse that causes the moon’s appearance to change as it enters Earth’s shadow. It turns it a rusty, red color.
Put those three moons together and you end up with a super blood wolf moon eclipse.
This lunar trifecta will reach its peak shortly after midnight early Monday Morning and will last about 4 hours and 20 minutes from start to finish, according to NASA.
If you want to catch the whole show, the eclipse begins around 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday evening and ends about 1:50 a.m. ET on Monday morning.
It will be visible throughout North and South America. Viewing conditions will depend on the weather in your area.
This will be the last time a lunar eclipse and a super moon occur at the same time until May 2021.
