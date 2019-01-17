Subway employee caught in photo with bare feet on counter near food prep area

ANN ARBOR, MI (Gray News) – Customers who visited a Subway sandwich shop in Michigan were exposed to two foot longs, but these weren’t the franchise’s popular sandwiches.
A photo posted to Facebook, shows a woman with her bare feet propped up on the counter in the food-prep area of the subway in Ann Arbor.
“Quite disgusting! I’m sure the health department would have an issue with this,” the concerned Facebook user wrote in the post.
The image displaying the employee’s unsanitary actions prompted outrage on social media and a response from a Subway spokesperson.
“The behavior in this photo is inconsistent with the high standards Subway franchise owners follow," Subway Business Development Agent Kip Klopfenstein said in a statement.
The restaurant said their “top priorities included food safety and cleanliness and this is unacceptable.”
But, when local media went to investigate, the Subway employee was back on the job.
The incident also prompted a visit from the county health department, reports say.
