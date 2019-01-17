State Rep. wants STAAR test eliminated

“A state-wide assessment instrument places too great of a burden on our students and teachers. Teachers are forced to ‘teach to the test’ so that the largest number of students can achieve scores that meet the minimum level of satisfaction. This destroys any opportunity for teachers to come up with creative ways for students to learn, and limits the amount of time and attention teachers can pay to specific students. Rather than looking at the work a student has done over a semester or school year, the test looks at one day. Rather than assessing growth of students with special needs or the level of intelligence of the most gifted and talented students, the test is designed to assess the average student’s understanding of basic curriculum.”