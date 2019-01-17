Smith County sheriff on the lookout for man involved in high-speed chases

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Wardens say they are currently on the lookout for an East Texas man for the criminal offenses of Evading in a Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.
Cody Kovarik, 26, has recently been involved in two high speed chases, placing the lives of innocent citizens and law enforcement officers in jeopardy, according to the sheriff. If you know where Cody Kovarik is, contact the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903 566-6600.
Kovarik is described as being 5′2″ tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
The sheriff stresses that you not try to apprehend this suspect, as he has shown signs of recklessness and disregarding the safety of others.
For more information on the Smith County Sheriff's Office visit www.smithcountysheriff.com.
