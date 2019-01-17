Pine Tree ISD bus involved in wreck, no injuries to children onboard

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A school bus has been involved in a crash Thursday afternoon, Longview police confirm.
The wreck occurred at the intersection of Vicky Drive and E. Lynwood Lane, off of Gilmer Road.
The bus is #179 from the Pine Tree Independent School District, according to Lt. Shane McCarter with the police department. He says that there were three students on the bus, but none were injured.
As of 4:30 p.m., the students are still there waiting for transport home. A mechanic is at the scene to check the bus to decide whether it is safe to be driven.
The wreck occurred when the driver of a truck was standing outside his vehicle but he had left the door standing open. The bus' rear fender latched on to the truck door as it passed and bent it backwards.
