TJC chancellor announces retirement

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - During the Board of Trustees meeting, the TJC’s chancellor and CEO announced his retirement.
Dr. Mike Metke announced he is retiring from his position as chancellor during Thursday’s meeting.
“Leaving TJC is harder than I ever imagined," said Metke. “Donna and I bleed black and gold. We’ll remain involved and be TJC’s top supporters in the times and seasons ahead.”
Metke served as TJC’s chancellor for 12 years and was the sixth chancellor in the college’s history. Metke dedicated more than 44 years to education and his retirement will the mark the end of his career in education.
“Dr. Metke’s legacy can be seen everywhere you look,” said Board of Trustees President Mike Coker. "He has done so much to increase our ability to serve more students and to significantly increase their success.
Metke’s retirement will effective after the end of the current semester on June 30, 2019.
