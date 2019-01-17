2 people buried after avalanche at Taos ski resort

TAOS, NM (KFDA) - Two skiers were buried after an avalanche took place on Thursday afternoon at Kachina Peak, the highest point at Taos Ski Valley ski resort.
According to The Taos News, an inbounds avalanche took place on January 17, just before noon.
Taos News photograph Morgan Timms, who was at the scene, said the snow from the avalanche is so deep that the probes, which are as long as 30 feet, would not reach the bottom of the snowpack.
Members of Taos Ski Valley Ski Patrol and first responders extracted two skiers, who are still alive.
According to Taos Ski Valley, the ski patrol team cleared the area after an extensive search and confirmed there were no additional people involved.
There are no updates on the two skiers medical conditions or identities.
