$3 million donation will go toward renovations to TJC’s Wise Auditorium

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Junior College’s performing arts center is getting a new look.
The Rogers Foundation donated $3 million towards the renovations that will be done to the Wise Auditorium, which will now be named the Rogers Palmer Performing Arts Center.
Groundbreaking for the center will begin in June, and the total cost will be $12.5 million.
“The Rogers have an incredible legacy on this campus, and this continues to represent their generosity in giving to us and giving to the community,” said Mitch Andrews, the executive director of institutional advancement at TJC. “Their leadership will ensure this initiative for the college and the community.”
To see the proposed renovations, click here: https://www.tjc.edu/performingarts.
