Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Welcome back, here is a look at Downtown Longview. Temperatures right now are reaching into the low 60′s for East Texas. Winds are a bit stronger today, some places seeing winds into the teens. The rest of your afternoon, 67 degrees by 2 pm and saying in the 60′s until 4 pm. If you have plans outside this afternoon, you will only need a light jacket. The next three days in East Texas, we will be warming up to 70 tomorrow and then the cold front rolls through. We will see rain Friday night into Saturday morning and then temperatures drop into the into the 30′s. Rain totals will remain near one inch for most of East Texas. The rest of the weekend will be cool in the 40′s and the start of next week will be in the 50′s.