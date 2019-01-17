Man who posed as musician, athlete facing decades in prison

EASTON, PA (KLTV) - A man who is accused of posing as a professional musician and athlete has now pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including mail fraud.
Michael Glenn Barnes, 37, of Gun Barrel City is charged with 29 counts of wire fraud, eight counts of mail fraud and four counts of aggravated identity theft.
Barnes pleaded guilty to the charges on Thursday in Pennsylvania, according to Lehigh Valley Live.
According to a federal indictment, Barnes created Gmail accounts in the names of music bands and sports teams to reach out to representatives of sellers and manufacturers from all over the U.S. in order to obtain items.
Those items included a $1,199 guitar, a $699 amplifier and $557 guitar foot pedals he received when he claimed to be a member of Three Days Grace.
He also received a $305 baseball glove from a company when he claimed he was called up to play for the Philadelphia Phillies. Other items he received include two guitars worth $1,598 each, two more guitars and a carrying case worth $1,743.
Barnes received at least a dozen more items from various companies.
He admits to adopting multiple personas, posing as a Texas Ranger at one point and a member of the band Memphis May Fire.
Barnes faces up to 748 years in prison on the charges. He is set to be sentenced May 10, the site reports.
