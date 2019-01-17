1 dead, deputies investigating ‘disturbance’ in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - One man died after he was transported to the hospital in serious condition after what authorities called a “disturbance” Thursday afternoon in Gregg County.
Gregg County deputies were called around 2:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Rabbit Creek Drive near Kilgore. An ambulance was called to take a man at the location to the hospital; he was later described to be in serious condition.
Josh Tubb with Gregg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are still determining what exactly happened that led to the hospitalization; whether the emergency was related to the disturbance call, or if it was a medical issue. Tubbs said deputies are questioning all parties involved.
Tubbs noted that it’s standard procedure to treat the scene like the one Thursday afternoon as a crime scene.
