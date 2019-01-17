Longview house fire under investigation

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department is investigating a fire that burned an abandoned house Wednesday night.
Fire crews responded about 8:30 to the 1300 block of El Paso Street.
The Longview Fire Department says the fire was burning about 25 percent of the house when crews arrived.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May says the house did not have any electricity running to it at the time of the fire.
No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
