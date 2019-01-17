Longview firefighters put out house fire, save dog with pet-sized oxygen mask

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -The Longview Fire Department was able to revive a pet caught in a house fire.
A small dog named King was trapped in a smoke-filled house when Longview Fire got to him.
“It was stuck in the house, it couldn’t breathe,” said resident Deborah Black.
Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May said firefighters located King.
“Basically when we have an unresponsive pet like we did in the situation of this fire, our crews were able to get the mask on the pet and started giving it the much needed oxygen to revive the pet,” May said.
After they got King breathing, he was taken to a Longview Animal Hospital to be checked out.
Deborah Black lived in the home for two years and is shocked at the devastation a kitchen fire can cause. Many of her possessions were destroyed. She was renting and had no insurance. She wasn’t home at the time of the fire which was called in by a family member.
“My nephew,” Black said.
He and others in the home were able to get out of the burning home unharmed. The fire department reported heavy smoke upon their arrival, and were told there was a pet inside the home.
“They went in and got him and put a resuscitator on his face so he could breathe,” Black stated.
The resuscitator kit isn’t specific to an animal.
“The kit comes with three different masks, and it can be used on a dog or a cat or whatever pet that you have that needs to be resuscitated,” May explained.
And the masks plug in to standard equipment.
“We hook it up to oxygen. Or if the pet is not breathing, we can hook it up to a bag valve mask which would help breathe for the animal,” May said.
“Is there anything you need from us? Red Cross got you taken care of?” May asked Black.
“Yes,” she replied.
“Good deal,” May responded.
And it looks like her dog, King, was taken care of as well. Deborah picked up King Thursday afternoon.
The pet masks are standard equipment on Longview Fire Department engines, and have been utilized about three times since they added them as part of their equipment several years ago.
