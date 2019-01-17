Texas governor honors 2018 Texas Women’s Hall of Fame inductees

AUSTIN, TX (KLTV) - Seven women were recognized Thursday during a luncheon for the 2018 Women’s Hall of Fame honorees.
The event was held at the Governor’s Mansion.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott thanked the honorees for their contributions to the state.
"Today, we recognize seven extraordinary women whose strength, perseverance, and passion truly embody what it means to be a Texan,” Abbott said. “Each of these women have left their own unique mark on the Lone Star State, and as we gather today, Texas is better because of their contributions. On behalf of the state of Texas, Cecilia and I thank you for the profound impact you have had on our state and in the lives of so many.”
Following his comments, the governor and First Lady Cecilia Abbott inducted the women into the hall of fame.
The 2018 Texas Women’s Hall Of Fame Honorees are:
- Former First Lady Laura Bush (Public Service)
- Senator Judith Zaffirini (Public Service)
- Susan Dell (Philanthropy)
- Tammie Jo Shults (Leadership)
- Vikki Carr (Arts)
- Simone Biles (Athletics)
- Sister Elizabeth Anne Sueltenfuss (Education)
