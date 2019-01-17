East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A fairly nice day across East Texas today...no doubt, but changes are a-comin'. We are expecting a few more clouds to build into the area tonight and tomorrow with the passage of the advertised cold front to move through a few hours earlier than previously thought. The front should move into and through the area starting at about 2 AM on Saturday morning and should race through the area by noon...or even earlier. A second front, that you will not even notice, will have the colder air associated with it. We should see showers and an isolated thunderstorm associated with its passage, then just mostly cloudy skies, very windy conditions out of the NW and falling temperatures throughout the day on Saturday before settling down in the upper 20s on Sunday morning. Sunny and Chilly on Sunday, warming a bit on Monday under mostly sunny skies, then another front Tuesday morning brings a few showers with it and continued cool temperatures. NOTE: remember that Saturday night/Sunday morning will be a very chilly night. Make sure the 4 Ps are protected. People... Warm. Pets... Inside or given a warm place to sleep. Plants... brought inside/covered and Pipes... insulated.