East Texas Ag News: Cattle and hay numbers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here are the latest numbers for cattle and hay producers.
According to the East Texas Livestock Market report, the front-end classes of feeder steers and heifer averages ended two to four dollars higher than lats week. Buyer aggression remained on the better classes of cattle.
The slaughter cows and slaughter bulls didn’t have the same luck. They ended a full two to three dollars lower. he East Texas Livestock Market report out of Crockett says the bad weather conditions in the feedlot country had minimal effect on buyer activity.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says most hay classes traded fully steady except for alfalfa which sold up to 10 dollars lower.
They credit the decrease in alfalfa prices to seller’s who are slashing their prices to get rid of their current alfalfa supply to make room for their new crop.
For the latest, local Ag news, click over to ETXAgNews.com.