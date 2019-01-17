Candlelight vigil held for Panola County woman missing since last week

PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) - Teachers and classmates gathered by candlelight Thursday night to pray for the safe return of a missing Panola County woman.
Officials in Panola County say 32-year-old Lauren Thompson was last heard from on Thursday, January 10. She made a call to 911 saying she was in wooded area and thought someone was chasing her. Lauren’s vehicle was found stuck in a ditch on FM 1794 in Panola County, but she has not been found.
A candlelight vigil was held in her honor Thursday in Palestine. Lauren’s friends and old teachers told memorable stories about the good old days.
They believe that Lauren will return home safe because “she’s always been a fighter”.
“I know that she is okay, she is going to come back. She has been through some hard times, like we all have. She’s had some hard times for such a young person and she has fought her way out and I believe, whatever this is, she can work her way out of this one,” Thompson’s teacher Donna Parnett says.
Officials say her cell phone died during her call to 9-1-1.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Panola County Sheriff’s Office at 903-693-0333.
